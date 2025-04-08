Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minneapolis News
MPR News Staff

Minneapolis moves ahead with plans to repurpose former 3rd Precinct building

A large brick building that has been blocked off
The burnt facade of the former 3rd Minneapolis Police Precinct building is pictured on Sept. 24, 2024.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The city of Minneapolis is moving ahead on a plan to convert the former 3rd Precinct building into a new voter services center. A city council committee signed off Monday on a $871,500 contract for an architectural firm to begin the engineering phase of the project. 

The building has been vacant after it was burned during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in 2020. 

Minneapolis-based LSE Architects, Inc. was chosen as the firm to begin the initial design phase. City officials say, if approved, LSE will provide “architectural and engineering services” for the project. 

Council member Jeremiah Ellison who represents a section of north Minneapolis praised LSE for its work on projects in his ward. He said they are a “community-oriented” company.

“That’s been my experience with LSE and so I’m happy to move approval of this here today, and I hope my colleagues will join me in that, in moving this forward with approval,” he said.

The committee voted unanimously to forward the contract to the full council, which meets next week. 

In the past, city leaders have been at odds over what should become of the former police station. Last fall, the council passed a non-binding resolution opposing the inclusion of a warehouse as part of the voter services facility. Some members of the city council said the plan didn’t take into account how much trauma the building represents for communities of color.

City officials say the warehouse space is needed to store ballot machines and other apparatus needed to conduct elections. 

Construction on the voter services center is scheduled to begin in 2026.