Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Matt Sepic
Minneapolis

Shorting workers $37K nets felony wage theft conviction for contractor

woman in navy blazer stands with hard-hatted men
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty speaks to reporters in Minneapolis on Thursday following the felony wage theft conviction of a painting contractor.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A Hennepin County judge found a Twin Cities painting contractor guilty of deliberately underpaying five workers. The felony wage theft conviction of Frederick Leon Newell is believed to be the first under a 2019 Minnesota law.

Judge Michael Burns entered the conviction on Wednesday following a January bench trial. Burns also found Newell guilty of theft by swindle for deceiving the general contractor that hired him.

Newell, the owner of Integrated Painting Solutions, shorted five of his employees more than $37,000 in total for work on a Minneapolis apartment building, prosecutors said.

At a news conference Thursday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said wage theft is widely underreported nationwide.

“Robberies in this country accounted for $598 million in losses in 2018, while workers lost in excess of $15 billion a year,” Moriarty said.

Under state guidelines, Newell, 59, faces a presumptive term of probation when he’s sentenced in June. Because the judge found that Newell committed “major economic offenses,” Moriarty said that some jail time is possible.

MPR News sent an email to a defense attorney listed for Newell.

Newell, of Lakeville, was hired as a subcontractor in 2020 to paint and clean The Redwell, an apartment building in Minneapolis’ North Loop for people who earn up to 60 percent of area median income. Because the project was partly financed with public funds, Newell was required to pay his workers a prevailing wage set by the state.

According to court documents, painters and general laborers were due around $36 per hour plus about $19 in benefits, but Newell paid the men between $15 and $25 per hour. He under-compensated one worker nearly $14,000.

In 2021, Newell reached an agreement with the city of Minneapolis Department of Human Rights to pay the workers the full amount that they were owed, “but never did,” wrote Judge Burns. The workers eventually received their back pay from Greiner Construction, the project's general contractor.

Burns found that Newell “acted with intent to defraud,” and falsely told his employees that they were not due the prevailing wage for minor touch-up work.

The judge also noted that while Newell was shortchanging his workers, he collected $329,174 from Greiner under the pretense that he was following the terms of the contract. Burns found that Newell’s business bank account was being used to pay a home mortgage, a law firm, and another loan.

Moriarty added that the case took several years to prosecute because the courts prioritize violent crimes over financial fraud.

“That is why we worked with the court, and I think we’ll be doing more of this, to encourage them to set aside a judge to hear these types of cases or to make sure that they are heard,” Moriarty said. “Because otherwise what happens, and did happen in this case, is it got continued many times."

In a separate case, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in February charged Richmond, Minnesota dairy farmer Keith Lawrence Schaefer with wage theft and racketeering over allegations that he underpaid at least 18 migrant workers. A hearing in Schaefer’s case is scheduled for June.