Chanhassen Dinner Theatres names new artistic director

Tamara Kangas Erickson has been named president and artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Courtesy of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has announced its new president and artistic director, following the death of longtime leader Michael Brindisi in February.

Tamara Kangas Erickson has been with the theater for more than 20 years, serving as vice president for the past 15 and directing or choreographing over 50 productions alongside Brindisi. Erickson served as resident choreographer on Brindisi’s artistic team.

Erickson first performed at CDT as a child in “The Sound of Music” and returned as a performer and choreographer after college. Her directing credits include “The Musical of Musicals: The Musical” and “Respect: The Musical Journey of Women.”

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is the nation’s largest professional dinner theatre, employing more than 300 artists and staff.