Crime, Law and Justice
The Associated Press

Immigration judge rules that Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

u of m protest 10
A person holds a sign in support of Columbia student protester Mahmoud Khalil at an emergency protest outside of the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis on March 11.
Tim Evans for MPR News

A Louisiana immigration judge ruled Friday that the U.S. can deport Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil based on the federal government’s argument that he poses a national security risk.

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans made the determination at the end of a nearly two-hour hearing. Khalil can appeal the ruling.

Khalil, who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the school, was detained by federal immigration agents on March 8 in New York and transferred to an immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana.

Khalil’s lawyers have challenged the legality of his detention, saying the Trump administration is trying to crack down on free speech.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he can deport Khalil because his presence in the U.S. threatens the country’s foreign policy.