Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Person in custody after police response to UnitedHealthcare campus in Minnetonka

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn., lowered its flags to half-staff on Dec. 4, 2024, in honor of CEO Brian Thompson. Minnetonka police said a person was taken into custody and there’s no ongoing threat to the public, following a large police response to the corporate campus on Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnetonka police said a person was taken into custody and there’s no ongoing threat to the public following a large police response to the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus on Monday.

A city spokesperson told KARE 11 that the police response may have stemmed from reports of a possible intruder on the campus, located just west of U.S. Highway 169 and north of State Highway 62.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Minnetonka police posted on social media that there was a large police presence on the UnitedHealthcare campus.

Then, in an update just after noon, the police department posted that “a suspect outside of United Healthcare has been placed into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time.”

Further information on what happened was not immediately available.

Security at UnitedHealthcare has been heightened since its CEO, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot by a gunman in New York last December.