Mayo Clinic changes name of its DEI office citing ‘recent national events’

Mayo Clinic is changing the name of its Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity. It will now be called the Office of Belonging, according to internal communication to staff.

People with EID titles will now have “Belonging” titles, according to the notice sent this week. Internal and external websites related to the EID office will also be updated.

“Since 2020, Mayo Clinic has intentionally focused on belonging as a cornerstone of staff wellbeing. In keeping with this focus and recent national events, we’re embracing an opportunity to accelerate Mayo Clinic’s belonging journey to reflect our culture of collaboration and respect and support positive patient experiences,” said a statement from Mayo Clinic provided by spokesperson Andrea Kalmanovitz.

Kalmanovitz declined to elaborate on what Mayo means by recent national events, but diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at institutions like universities and hospitals that receive federal funding have been under fire by President Donald Trump's administration.

In the internal notice, Mayo officials said the institution remains committed to health and research equity.