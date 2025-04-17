Judge grants detained U of M student bond but he‘ll stay in ICE custody as feds appeal

An international student facing deportation was granted bond by a judge earlier this week. However, he will stay locked up after the Department of Homeland Security filed an appeal.

Court documents filed Thursday in the federal court case of Doğukan Günaydın show that on Monday, immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie granted him a $5,000 bond.

In her order, Judge Mazzie said Günaydın does not pose a public safety risk, nor is he likely to flee. And she wrote the DHS is “substantially unlikely” to establish removability.

The same day the Department of Homeland Security filed a notice of appeal.

“The immigration judge erred in finding that DHS was substantially unlikely to prevail on the charge of removability,” reads the notice of appeal.

That means Günaydın will remain in custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for the first week of May.

Günaydın, a Turkish citizen studying at the University of Minnesota, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor DWI last year following a June 2023 incident in Minneapolis. He’s been detained at the Sherburne County Jail since March 27.