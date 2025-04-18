Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
Matt Sepic
St. Paul

Longtime All Things Considered host Tom Crann returns to classical music roots

tom crann 2024 3
MPR News host Tom Crann in 2024.
Chris McDuffie for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The longtime host of All Things Considered on MPR News is returning to his roots in classical music radio.

Tom Crann, who has served as regional host of the station’s flagship evening news program for two decades, announced Friday that he’s moving to YourClassical MPR.

Crann, who has worked in public radio since 1987, came to St. Paul in 1995 when he was among the first announcers hired for the launch of Classical 24, American Public Media’s nationally syndicated music service.

Crann is set to replace announcer Steve Staruch on YourClassical’s 3 to 7 p.m. shift after Staruch moves to a part-time role.

“That job was open, and it seemed to have my name on it,” Crann said. “It’s classical music for Minnesota in the afternoon, and I just thought it would be really nice thing to go back to.”

Crann said his last day on air at MPR News will be May 9, but his first day behind the microphone at YourClassical has yet to be determined.

“I love classical music. I love the role it plays in my life, and I like to share that,” Crann said. “And this is a great place to do that. We’ve got two major orchestras and so many other organizations.”

YourClassical can be heard on 99.5 FM in the Twin Cities, across Minnesota on MPR’s regional radio network, and at yourclassical.org.

"Tom is synonymous with MPR, and for two decades, he’s been a trusted voice as he has interviewed newsmakers from Minnesota and beyond, including six Minnesota governors,” MPR President Duchesne Drew said in a statement.  “I appreciate Tom’s warmth, smarts and ability to advocate so effectively for our listeners.” 