Longtime All Things Considered host Tom Crann returns to classical music roots

The longtime host of All Things Considered on MPR News is returning to his roots in classical music radio.

Tom Crann, who has served as regional host of the station’s flagship evening news program for two decades, announced Friday that he’s moving to YourClassical MPR.

Crann, who has worked in public radio since 1987, came to St. Paul in 1995 when he was among the first announcers hired for the launch of Classical 24, American Public Media’s nationally syndicated music service.

Crann is set to replace announcer Steve Staruch on YourClassical’s 3 to 7 p.m. shift after Staruch moves to a part-time role.

“That job was open, and it seemed to have my name on it,” Crann said. “It’s classical music for Minnesota in the afternoon, and I just thought it would be really nice thing to go back to.”

Crann said his last day on air at MPR News will be May 9, but his first day behind the microphone at YourClassical has yet to be determined.

“I love classical music. I love the role it plays in my life, and I like to share that,” Crann said. “And this is a great place to do that. We’ve got two major orchestras and so many other organizations.”

YourClassical can be heard on 99.5 FM in the Twin Cities, across Minnesota on MPR’s regional radio network, and at yourclassical.org.

"Tom is synonymous with MPR, and for two decades, he’s been a trusted voice as he has interviewed newsmakers from Minnesota and beyond, including six Minnesota governors,” MPR President Duchesne Drew said in a statement. “I appreciate Tom’s warmth, smarts and ability to advocate so effectively for our listeners.”