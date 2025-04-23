13-year-old driver killed in crash following pursuit in Itasca County

Authorities have identified a girl killed in a crash following a law enforcement pursuit in Itasca County early Sunday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the driver who died was 13-year-old Angelica Bryan of Cass Lake.

According to the BCA, an Itasca County sheriff’s deputy saw a minivan driving west on County Road 63, west of Grand Rapids, with its headlights off around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The deputy and other law enforcement officers pursued the car for several miles, at speeds estimated to be more than 90 miles per hour at times. The BCA said state troopers deployed a tire deflation device to try to stop the minivan, but the vehicle didn’t hit it. Authorities said there was no physical contact between officers' squads and the minivan during the pursuit.

The minivan turned onto State Highway 6, then went off the road and crashed into a tree just east of County Road 11.

The driver — now identified as Angelica — was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The BCA said the minivan was stolen that night from a home in the town of Cohasset. Relatives of the girl told KSTP-TV that they believed she was running away from a foster home.

The BCA is handling the investigation of the crash. The agency said it took over the case at the request of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, to avoid a conflict of interest.