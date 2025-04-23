BCA alleges St. Peter man’s arrest potentially stopped a ‘mass casualty event’

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it believes a St. Peter man’s arrest potentially stopped a “mass casualty event.”

On April 17, Mankato Department of Public Safety arrived at a business to investigate a “suspicious person,” at about 2:55 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, employees reported that a man entered the store wearing a heavy winter jacket, green stocking cap, a COVID mask and gloves.

The man, later identified as Mohamed Adan Mohamed, 24, selected several items, including several magazines for a 9mm firearm, bear spray and body armor. The business became suspicious when Mohamed selected high-priced items without checking the prices.

Mohamed told staff he possessed an AR-style rifle that was calibrated to 9mm. Investigators found a blue Toyota Sienna on the side of the building with no rear license plate. The suspect then left the business with about $2,150 worth of merchandise. Store security attempted a citizen’s arrest, but Mohmed got into the vehicle and fled.

While fleeing, Mohamed almost ran over a pedestrian, drove over a curb, some mulch and onto Raintree Road. The complaint said Mohamed was looking at a list while picking items and left it behind at the business. It listed items like a sleeping bag, lighters, eight magazines, knives, pepper spray, a “6-mag chest right,” bows and arrows. Mohamed allegedly had stolen eight magazines.

An officer said Mohamed posted firearms and ammunition on social media several times and once posted a picture of himself pointing an apparent assault rifle at the camera. The hashtag used implied anti-Israel and anti-American sentiments. Officers learned that Mohamed also had access to a blue 2001 Toyota Sienna that was registered to a person living at a St. Peter residence.

A BCA agent compiled information and told the St. Peter Police Department that due to the thefts and the social media posts, “there were strong indications that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of attack (Mass Casualty Event) in the next twenty-four hours,” according to the criminal complaint.

The St. Peter Police Department executed a search warrant at Mohamed’s residence in St. Peter and found the gun he posted on a website. Mohamed was arrested by St. Peter police and is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Mohamed is charged with felony theft and felony threats of violence. His bail is set at $500,000 with conditions or $1 million with no conditions.