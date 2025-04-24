Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minneapolis News
MPR News Staff

After six hours of work, rescue crews free man trapped underground in Minneapolis

a hole for rescue
Minneapolis fire officials said it took six hours to rescue a man who became trapped in a 14-foot-deep hole on the city's south side on Wednesday night. It happened on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue South.
Courtesy of Minneapolis Fire Department

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minneapolis fire officials say it took six hours to rescue a man trapped overnight in a 14-foot-deep hole on the city’s south side.

Authorities said the man was working on a drain for a private company on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue South, when he became trapped at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found an adult male in a minimally shored-up hole approximately 5 x 10 feet, pinned under sand just above his waist,” the Minneapolis Fire Department reported in a news release.

a hole for rescue
Rescue crews from Minneapolis and St. Paul worked to free the man, who was trapped in sand above his waist.
Courtesy of Minneapolis Fire Department

Crews at the scene called for a city street department vacuum truck to help suction sand from the hole.

“Minneapolis Fire rescue crews set up a tripod above the hole with a rope connected to a body harness and were able to get the harness on the male to use to pull him up as the sand was removed,” the fire department reported. “While sand was suctioned out of the hole Minneapolis rescue crews worked to stabilize the sides of the hole to keep the sand from collapsing back in on the male.”

After several hours, Minneapolis fire officials asked for mutual aid from the St. Paul Fire Department — both personnel and equipment. Rescue crews from both cities worked together to keep the sides of the hole stable — and monitor the man’s condition — as more sand was removed. They also pumped hot air into the hole, to keep the man warm.

“After about 6 hours, the male was pulled out of the hole and was able to walk on his own to the waiting ambulance. He was transported to the local hospital for additional medical evaluations and treatment,” the fire department reported.

There were no updates on his condition as of late Thursday morning. No one else was injured.