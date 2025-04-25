Citations issued to Red Lake Nation citizen driving through Georgia have been withdrawn

A Georgia sheriff is withdrawing citations issued to a Minnesota driver after a deputy told him his tribally issued license plates were invalid on Georgia roads.

In a letter to Red Lake Nation attorney Joe Plumer, Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock stated he is withdrawing two tickets issued to Johnathon Carlson during a traffic stop south of Atlanta last month. Deputies issued Carlson two citations—one for speeding and another for “fake plates.”

Following a report from MPR News, Hancock spoke with a reporter from Georgia Public Broadcasting and said his office plans to train deputies to recognize tribal license plates.

“I think going forward, we talk to training, we make sure law enforcement in Georgia is up to speed on what those tags are, who's accepted, how they are accepted on an Indian reservation, and when they are not accepted,” said Hancock. “The bottom line is, you know, if they've got insurance and they got a valid driver's license through the state of Minnesota, you know, what's the big deal at the end of the day, you know, about the tags?”

Johnathon Carlson, a Red Lake Nation member, was driving home after a family vacation in Florida when he was pulled over on the interstate.

Carlson’s license plates are issued by Red Lake Nation, a tribal nation in the northwest corner of the state.

In the letter to Plumer, Hancock asserted that because Georgia has no reciprocity agreement with Red Lake Nation, deputies were acting lawfully when they issued both citations. Hancock went on to say he was dropping the ticket for the plates because “the citation was issued under an incorrect code.” Hancock also dropped the speeding ticket.

Carlson said he’s “relieved” both citations were resolved before his May court date in Georgia.

The state of Minnesota first began recognizing Red Lake’s authority to issue vehicle registration and license plates nearly fifty years ago. For the past nine years, Red Lake Nation has issued registration and license plates to tribal members living outside the tribe’s lands. Carlson lives just an hour north of the Twin Cities in North Branch.

Plumer advocated for Carlson after he learned about the stop, asking Crisp County to drop both citations.

Plumer described the incident as “a teachable moment.”

“This is a good opportunity to increase awareness of the existence of tribes, which are separate sovereigns recognized in the Constitution,” Plumer said.

Plumer said while Red Lake must still work to educate people in Minnesota around the validity of tribal license plates, he believes the relationships the tribe has with state law enforcement helped to resolve the matter in Georgia.

Plumer said he’s happy officials in Georgia were “open to listening.”

Carlson said it's good to know the incident has helped raise awareness around the validity of tribal license plates.

“Hopefully, Crisp County and other agencies that aren't familiar with it do get the education. To me, that's what's most important right now – just so it doesn't happen to another family such as mine just passing through on the way home.”