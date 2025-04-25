State regulators give St. Paul foundry deadline to submit pollution control information

State regulators are giving a St. Paul iron foundry until May 8 to submit an updated information on its pollution control operations, or lose its air quality permit.

It’s the latest deadline in the state’s dispute with Northern Iron in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. It started in 2023 when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a $41,500 fine. The agency said the foundry replaced and removed pieces of pollution control equipment without notifying the state, which violated its permit.

The state asked the foundry to submit an application for a new permit. The foundry has submitted updated applications over the last several months; regulators say each submission has been incomplete.

In a statement issued yesterday, the MPCA’s Assistant Commissioner Frank Kohlasch said this is the foundry’s last chance.

“At this point, the MPCA cannot make the necessary determinations to issue a permit, and, in fact, by rule, Northern Iron’s refusal to provide information is justification for revoking a permit,” Kohlasch said.

Regulators say their modeling suggests lead and particulate matter emissions are escaping the foundry.

In a statement, Northern Iron said managers are reviewing the MPCA’s request. A spokesperson said the foundry submitted its latest permit application in March.

“We continue to be available to discuss any comments the MPCA may have on the application, and we have made that offer to them on more than one occasion,” the foundry said in a statement. “We believe that working constructively with MPCA on the application will benefit everyone, including the community.”

Residents and local climate activists have spoken out, saying they’re worried about the foundry’s alleged pollution issues. Brittney Bruce, who lives nearby, filed a class action lawsuit against the foundry in March. The lawsuit alleges soot from the foundry settles inside her home, and has decreased her property value.

Meanwhile, the MPCA and Northern Iron remain stuck in a court battle. Northern Iron sued the MPCA in 2024, after the agency ordered the foundry to scale back operations in order to cut pollution.

A Ramsey County District Court judge temporarily blocked that order, allowing the foundry to keep working at full capacity. The foundry has installed additional pollution control and monitoring equipment..

The case has been on pause while the MPCA awaits a complete permit application from Northern Iron. Their next hearing date is set for late May.