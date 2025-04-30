Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minneapolis News
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Three dead, two injured in Minneapolis shooting

man talking in mic
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara speaks at a news conference early Wednesday at the corner of 25th and Bloomington, following a shooting that left three people dead and two others injured.
Courtesy of the Minneapolis Police Department

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Three people died and two others were injured — one critically — in a shooting late Tuesday in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said it happened just before midnight in the city’s Phillips neighborhood, near the corner of 25th and Bloomington Avenue.

“There are families that are suffering tonight, that are grieving, and this is an absolutely senseless tragedy,” Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference early Wednesday.

O’Hara said the early investigation indicates a “high probability” that the shooting was targeted.

O’Hara said officers responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight. Three people — two males, one female — died at the scene. Two others — one male, one female — were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. The police chief said investigators believe some of the victims were in a vehicle, and at least one was on the sidewalk.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or ages, or other information on the circumstances of the shooting.

While police were responding to that shooting, O’Hara said gunshots were reported five blocks south, on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue. Officers didn’t find anyone at that scene, but a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital shortly after. O’Hara said it’s not clear whether the incidents are connected.

O’Hara asked anyone with information on the shootings to report it.

“We need our entire community to stand up and to not accept this level of violence,” he said. “It is proven that if people are able to come forward with information as soon as possible, that will help us to provide some sense of justice for these victims and these family members.”