Three dead, two injured in Minneapolis shooting

Three people died and two others were injured — one critically — in a shooting late Tuesday in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said it happened just before midnight in the city’s Phillips neighborhood, near the corner of 25th and Bloomington Avenue.

“There are families that are suffering tonight, that are grieving, and this is an absolutely senseless tragedy,” Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference early Wednesday.

O’Hara said the early investigation indicates a “high probability” that the shooting was targeted.

O’Hara said officers responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight. Three people — two males, one female — died at the scene. Two others — one male, one female — were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. The police chief said investigators believe some of the victims were in a vehicle, and at least one was on the sidewalk.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or ages, or other information on the circumstances of the shooting.

While police were responding to that shooting, O’Hara said gunshots were reported five blocks south, on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue. Officers didn’t find anyone at that scene, but a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital shortly after. O’Hara said it’s not clear whether the incidents are connected.

O’Hara asked anyone with information on the shootings to report it.

“We need our entire community to stand up and to not accept this level of violence,” he said. “It is proven that if people are able to come forward with information as soon as possible, that will help us to provide some sense of justice for these victims and these family members.”