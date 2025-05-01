Opera returns to the Minnesota Orchestra with ‘Turandot’

Opera returns to the Minnesota Orchestra this week, marking the ensemble’s first full concert opera under music director Thomas Søndergård, who took over leadership of the orchestra in 2022.

“If you can imagine that there are musicians in this orchestra that might just be playing this opera once in their life, and that's a little bit of a difference to their everyday life,” Søndergård said. “It is a very, very special occasion for our musicians, and I can hear and see that in the way that they approach this music.”

The opera in question is Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot.” For two performances, the Minnesota Orchestra will be joined by opera vocalists, the Minnesota Chorale and the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.

“Turandot” is famous for its soaring score and towering vocal parts. It was the final opera that Puccini worked on, which he left unfinished. Eventually, it was completed by Franco Alfano.

Singing the title role is Christine Goerke, one of the world’s top dramatic sopranos with a long history in Turandot.

“That made the decision very easy,” Søndergård said about picking “Turandot” for the season.

In his youth, Søndergård remembers shadowing an orchestra in his native Denmark performing opera, which left a lasting impression on him.

“Opera was immediately one of my big dreams, to be part of an orchestra that plays for opera,” Søndergård said, adding that he has prioritized having the Minnesota Orchestra play more opera.

“The process has been really exciting. I mean, it is different from an opera house, because in an opera house, you would have normally six weeks of rehearsals with the singers,” Søndergård said. “We speed up the whole process. We don’t have any staging, but we’re just presenting the music and putting 100 percent focus on the music.”

He wasn’t kidding when he said the process moved fast — the orchestra began rehearsing with the vocalists April 28 and has its first performance May 1.

“I believe the first time we’re going to run it through without stopping at all will be the first concert,” said Orchestra concertmaster Erin Keefe. She added that the orchestra doesn’t play much music by opera composers like Puccini.

“It sort of feels like a new skill set in some ways, and that's, I think, a really good challenge for any orchestra to do something a little bit outside of their comfort,” Keefe said.

“Turandot” tells the story of a princess who refuses to marry unless a suitor can solve three riddles. Many have failed — but one man, Calaf, is determined to succeed.

“This is quintessential Puccini, with these soaring melodies ...” said Limmie Pulliam, who plays Calaf.

According to Pulliam, the opera’s melodies are beautiful, “but they’re not beautiful just to be beautiful. There’s always meaning behind them.”

Traditionally, “Turandot” is set in mythical ancient China, and can fall into stereotypes with costumes and scenery. Pulliam explained that when performed in concert, the focus becomes the music and the story of the Opera. Doing so also avoids being weighed down by the costumes — both figuratively and literally.

“You don’t have a 30-pound costume on top of you weighing you down. And so, you’re really able to really concentrate and do what it is we all do best, and that’s sing operatic music and allow their audience to enjoy opera, and it’s in its purest form,” Pulliam said.

“I consider myself the luckiest tenor right now ... they’ve assembled an amazing cast of soloists. And of course, you have the wonderful Minnesota orchestra and maestro Thomas Søndergård.”

While “Turandot” might be the first time in years that the Minnesota Orchestra has performed an opera, if maestro Søndergård has his way, it may become a fixture of the ensemble’s performance schedule.

“Turandot” at the Minnesota Orchestra will be performed in Italian on May 1 and 3.