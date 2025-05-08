Minnesota Catholics react as Robert Prevost elected first American pope in history

Catholics across Minnesota reacted with a range of emotions after Cardinal Robert Prevost, who took the name Leo XIV, was named the next pope on Thursday afternoon.

Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican on Thursday. Gregorio Borgia | AP

After white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church, people across the state began gathering to react to the coming news together.

Joan McLeod and Gailyn Ryan, who were at the Cathedral of St. Paul for a scheduled tour on Thursday afternoon, were overjoyed.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“We have a pope!” they sang together. “An American!”

“Our church needs a pope. We need someone at the helm,” Ryan said. “They chose one rather quickly. That was a surprise to us.”

A banner depicting the Latin phrase “We have a Pope!” flies outside the Cathedral of St. Paul on Thursday after Cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the new pope. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Reflecting on the choice of name

Johan van Parys, director of liturgy and the sacred arts at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, said he was surprised an American was chosen but said, “I’m very excited about it. It’s a good choice.”

He was particularly interested in Prevost’s choice of the name Leo XIV. The last pope to take the name Leo was Leo XIII, an Italian who led the church from 1878 to 1903.

That Leo softened the church’s confrontational stance toward modernity, especially science and politics, and laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, most famously with his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed workers’ rights and capitalism at the beginning of the industrial revolution.

“If one can read into this, one might imagine that Pope Leo XIV, having worked in Peru and having worked with very poor people, that he will also want to continue to work to uplift those who are living in poverty and in difficult situations,” van Parys said.

Johan van Parys, director of Liturgy and the Sacred Arts at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, speaks to reporters following the election of Pope Leo XIV on Thursday. Matt Sepic | MPR News

Charlotte Cowdery, who is not Catholic but visited the Cathedral of St. Paul after the announcement, said she was also interested in the politics of the name.

“The last Leo that we had was a Leo who was pro union movements, pro worker rights in the Gilded Age of America, which is exactly what a lot of people are seeing in the economics today, so those parallels are really powerful.

“Even as someone who is not religious myself, I am always interested to see where the spirituality and morality line up with our political spectrum,” Cowdery said. “We all are affected by these giant political decisions that are happening, being selected by people who we don’t know. The Catholic Church has a lot of sway in the world and are spiritual leaders for a lot of people.”

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Alessandra Tarantino | AP

Rochester leader says election will help world understand American Catholics

An official with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester said he didn’t expect to see an American elected pope in his lifetime — but he said the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV will be beneficial to the church in the U.S.

The Rev. Will Thompson, vicar general of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, spoke Thursday at the diocese’s Chancery in Rochester, soon after Leo XIV was introduced at the Vatican.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Markus Schreiber | AP

Thompson said “it’s going to take a little while to get used to an American being selected as pope.” He said he hadn’t expected it, because of a perceived historical bent against the American church within the broader Catholic Church, stemming from America’s roots in democracy.

“The Church is not a democracy. The Church wants to hear from people and wants to understand the real life that people experience. But that doesn't make it a democracy,” Thompson said, in remarks livestreamed by KAAL-TV. “And so with America being a democracy, maybe having that independent spirit of Americans — that perception made me think we would never have an American pope in my lifetime.”

Thompson said he thinks the election of Leo XIV is “going to go a long ways in helping the world understand that the church in America is a faithful church, a church that desires to follow Jesus Christ and to let the Holy Spirit work in our lives.”

Thompson spoke Thursday while the bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Robert Barron, was in Rome to witness the events of the conclave.

Peruvian recalls receiving communion from Prevost

When Nicole Johnson watched as the new pope was announced, she couldn’t believe it.

“At first it was like, no way. Was he the actual priest who did the confirmation four years ago?”

Johnson is from Peru and lived in Minnesota until recently. (She’s also a part-time employee of MPR News.) She said Robert Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV — performed her brother’s and cousin’s confirmations in their hometown of Chiclayo, Peru, where Prevost was bishop. Johnson said she even received communion from Prevost at her brother's confirmation in 2021.

Astrid Sanchez being confirmed by the new pope at St. Augustine School in Chiclayo, Peru, on Nov. 13, 2016. Courtesy of Nicole Johnson

She said he was often part of ceremonies and activities connected to her school, which was Augustinian like the new pope, and appreciated his message during the pandemic.

“He used to lift our spirits a lot, because we were in the middle of uncertainty and really hard times, so he would try to mix his homily with this positive tone about, everything is going to be good and God is our forever friend,” she said. “He was really, really personable.”

Johnson said her community back home is gathering in celebration.

“They’re really happy, because it will allow the world to see what a great community of Augustinians we have in Peru and in Chiclayo.”

Plans for celebrations

The Cathedral of St. Paul is hosting a Mass of Thanksgiving for Pope Leo XIV at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Basilica of St. Mary was decorated with white and yellow bunting to honor the pope on Thursday and was planning a Mass of Thanksgiving, but no date was set as of Thursday afternoon.

The University of St. Thomas plans to host an outdoor Mass at noon Friday to celebrate the new pope, saying all are invited to join at John P. Monahan Plaza on the campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MPR News staff Andrew Krueger, Anne Guttridge, Gretchen Brown, Matt Sepic, Megan Burks, Ngoc Bui and Tom Crann contributed to this story, as well as The Associated Press.