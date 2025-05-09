‘Burn ‘em!’: The deafening roar of drag racing returns to Minnesota’s oldest strip

The deafening roar of souped-up car engines is back at Minnesota’s oldest drag racing strip in Glyndon, east of Moorhead, as the Interstate Raceway has reopened after a three-year hiatus.

American muscle was on full display during last Saturday’s reopening, as drivers in geared up and tricked out hot rods, funny cars, street cars, motorbikes and pick-ups revved their engines, before dropping into gear and gunning down a two-lane asphalt track in a quest for the fastest time.

Drag racing isn’t your typical race of multiple laps around an oval track. Here the objective is flat out speed, so there are no turns, just a straight burn for over an eighth or a quarter of a mile.

Kyle Rolie of Rolie Racing is head of tech operations at the track. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

Interstate Raceway, which was Minnesota’s first drag strip when it opened in 1959, closed three years ago when the owner had difficulty managing it along with his other business interests. But amid a clamor from racing fans from near and far who missed it, brothers Chuck and Kyle Rolie formed Rolie Racing and worked with owner Matt Sandbeck to bring the drag races back.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

The races are endorsed by the National Hot Rod Association, and before the souped-up vehicles can burn down the strip, they get checked out for safety and adherence to the rules. Sean Beckler led tech inspections.

“We’re basically making sure that the car is squared away, (that) there’s no leaks, they’ve got all their safety gear up to date, seat belt, harnesses, roll cages, helmets, fire suppression suits, if they need them, gloves,” Beckler said. “We make sure they have proper footwear, making sure that their batteries are tied down, that there’s a battery shut off switch in case anything were to happen.”

Driver Rocky Gabel of Valley City, N.D., makes some last-minute adjustments on his sleek, black, ‘67 Barracuda. And it's beyond fast. He said he can go 60 feet in just 1.2 seconds.

Rocky Gabel said his 1967 Barracuda can go 60 feet in 1.2 seconds. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

“This is a 572, big block Mopar engine. It’s all aluminum, and it’s got the higher intake manifold on it that’s got the three-inch headers."

Gabel said he got his start in racing in unsanctioned street races in the ‘70s. And today, just like back then, he says he does it for the thrill.

“It’s fun, it’s nerve racking and you can’t eat breakfast in the morning right away,” Gabel said. “But it’s just ... when I quit losing that anxiety, then I’m probably done racing."

Gabel said when drag racing ended in Glyndon three years ago, he was heartbroken. It forced him to drive a couple hundred miles farther to drag strips in Brainerd and Grove Creek to pursue his racing passion. Now that Interstate Raceway is reopened, Gable is already confident that new operators Rolie Racing can raise racing here to the next level.

“I think they’re going to do a great job. Just by the cars that are here today, I can already tell people are listening, you know. So, yeah, I’m excited,” he said.

It’s a sentiment fellow driver Tadd Larson, 33, of Pelican Rapids, shared.

Driver Tadd Johnson talks with tech inspectors as they look over his Hot Wheels sponsored ’64 Chevelle. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

“We wouldn’t have this track if it weren’t for them taking huge action, massive action and taking care of the racers,” Larsen said. “I mean, (the) racing community is something that’s incredible. I’m just happy to be back, happy to be out here and really looking forward to the 2025 season.”

With drivers and fans coming from across the Midwest and Canada, the national anthems of both countries are sung before the track announcer cries out this: “And now for the Red Neck anthem! Gentlemen start your engines!”

Time trials are followed by elimination rounds, with winners advancing to later round races in seven different vehicle classes, including one for snowmobiles, known as sleds, on asphalt.

Nick Lehr came to the opening day with his 5-year-old daughter. As a race fan, Lehr said he’s impressed by everything Rolie Racing has accomplished in such a short amount of time.

Hood scoops like this direct airflow into the engine which helps cool it while increasing power. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

“I thought it was a great experience,” he said. “It’s always good to have big events that have community draw from other parts of the state to show what’s special around here.”

As the action of opening day dies down, brothers and co-track managers Chuck and Kyle Rolie take a few moments to soak it all in.

“We had so many drivers that were just very excited,” said Chuck Rolie. “I mean, we just handed out all the checks and trophies here. And I mean, so many grown men shaking our hands, giving us hugs. I mean, I swear they wanted to kiss us. You know, they were very pleased that they got their home track back.”

Co-owner of Rolie Racing, Chuck Rolie oversees event operations at the racing drag strip. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News Photo taken May 3, 2025 in Glyndon, Minn.

Holding back tears, his brother Kyle Rolie says one of the reasons he wanted to restart drag racing here in Glyndon was to honor a family legacy.

“My grandfather. He’s getting older, and, you know, he raced his entire life, and I never got to see any of it, and it’s my dream to see him race before he passes,” said Kyle Rolie.

The Rolie brothers will be back at Interstate Raceway to host another weekend of drag racing May 31 and June 1. Other racing and drifting events are scheduled at Interstate Raceway throughout the summer.