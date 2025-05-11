Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Updraft® - Minnesota Weather News
Mandy Thalhuber

Mother nature delivers record warmth for Mother's Day

Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s with critical fire weather conditions across much of the state.

Mother's Day weather
Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a scorcher, with summer-like heat surging across Minnesota. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s and 90s, potentially breaking long-standing records in several cities. Alongside the heat, low humidity and strong southerly winds will create critical fire weather conditions, prompting red flag warnings across most of the state.

Record heat and red flag warnings

The weather maps are looking more like June and July than May as Mother’s Day brings unseasonably hot conditions to Minnesota.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s and 90s, with several locations at risk of breaking long-standing records. In the Twin Cities, the record high of 88 degrees set in 1900 could be challenged, while St. Cloud’s 1911 record of 90 degrees is also within reach.

Highs for Sunday
Low humidity values ranging from 15 to 25 percent, combined with southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, will create a critical fire weather risk today.

Relative humidity and wind gusts for Sunday
A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the majority of the state due to dangerous fire weather conditions.

Red flag warning
Winds will remain elevated through Sunday night into Monday, keeping overnight temperatures on the mild side. Lows will hover around 60 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with warmer readings in the mid to upper 60s across northwest Minnesota, and cooler lows in the low 50s for the southeast.

Lows for Sunday night
Summer-like heat will persist through mid-week before a shift in the weather pattern brings cooler temperatures and the return of showers by Thursday into Friday.