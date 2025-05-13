Heat, fire danger linger Tuesday; rain, cooler temps on the way

Rinse and repeat. Another hot, breezy day with critical fire conditions, especially in western Minnesota. We are on track for a shift toward cooler weather and needed rain by late week.

A couple more hot days before rain, cooler weather

Tuesday will be yet another hot, breezy day. Temperatures will again soar into the 80s with 90s west.

Forecast highs Tuesday National Weather Service

The hot, dry and windy conditions will make for yet another day of critical fire danger. Red flag warnings are posted again for western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening. Relative humidity will drop below 20 percent along with the highest winds in the west at 15 to 30 mph.

Red flag warnings Tuesday afternoon and evening NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

We’ll see reduced air quality for much of central and western Minnesota again by Tuesday afternoon and evening with the hot, sunny conditions reacting to create increased ozone in the lower atmosphere.

An air quality alert goes into effect for much of Minnesota again Tuesday midday for ozone and ongoing alerts for smoke in northeastern Minnesota.

Air quality alerts for ozone (left) and smoke (right) Tuesday Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Check the latest air quality conditions, alerts and forecasts here:

Air quality forecasts Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Current air quality conditions Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Wednesday will be another hot, dry and sunny day, but with higher dew points the fire threat will be less.

We’re still on track for a major pattern shift with rain and thunder possible Thursday into Friday. Showers and thunder will develop late Wednesday to the west and move in for Thursday. Moisture will linger into Saturday.

Forecast precipitation 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Sunday European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, via Pivotal Weather

Much of the state is in for needed rainfall Wednesday night into Saturday as a slowly moving system moves through the region. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in northern and western Minnesota.

Forecast total potential rainfall through Saturday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

The rain chances are followed by below-normal temperatures. Highs will be mostly in the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Forecast highs Saturday National Weather Service

Places like Hallock in far northwestern Minnesota will have gone from 100 degrees on Sunday to near freezing by early Saturday morning and could even see a few snow flakes over the weekend.