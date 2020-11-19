The art of science communication

Rutgers University climate scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis with Paul Huttner in an MPR News studio. MPR News image 2018

It’s a challenge to explain a complex science in a way that’s relevant to people’s lives. That’s why one of the world’s biggest science organizations, the American Geophysical Union, gives the Climate Communications Prize as a top award each year.

This year’s winner is Jennifer Francis with the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

She spoke with MPR News chief meteorologist and Climate Cast host Paul Huttner. Click play on the audio player above to hear their conversation, and download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts.