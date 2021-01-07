What to expect from NOAA under the Biden administration

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s focus on weather forecasting and climate science is likely to be a high priority under President-elect Joe Biden, who has already nominated several climate-focused politicians to his cabinet.

Washington Post Capital Weather Gang’s Andrew Freedman recently wrote about what we can expect from NOAA in the coming years, and spoke with MPR News chief meteorologist and Climate Cast host Paul Huttner.

