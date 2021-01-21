Can a Biden-Harris administration deliver unity? 

Whenever the United States elects a new president, it’s a fresh start for the country. At Wednesday’s inauguration, the sense of new beginnings was even more pronounced.

Kamala Harris took the oath as vice president as the first woman and first woman of color elected to the national office. She steps into her role at a time of heightened calls for racial justice but also increased public displays of white supremacy.

A week after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden started off his inaugural speech saying the day was not about his triumph — it was about the triumph of democracy. He called on Americans to unite and face a cascade of challenges — a deadly virus, an economic slump, climate crisis and deep division.

He talked about the need to disagree without resorting to violence and he called on everyone to help repair, restore and heal the country. His vision was echoed in the verses written for the occasion and recited by youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman:

And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us but what stands before us We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms

Thursday at 11 a.m., host Angela Davis will talk with two community leaders about the inauguration and what comes next.

We also want to hear from you. What were you thinking and how were you feeling as you watched the inauguration? What struck you? And what will it take to achieve the unity called for by the new administration? Call 651-227-6000 during the live show to join the conversation or tweet @AngelaDavisMPR.

Guests

Suzanne Rivera is president of Macalester College in St. Paul.

The Rev. Elijah McDavid is pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis.

Correction (Jan. 21, 2021): A previous version of this post misidentified the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, and has been updated.

