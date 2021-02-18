Michael Osterholm on how new COVID variants could change the pandemic's trajectory

About 1.67 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to Americans daily, but some public health experts are concerned that vaccinations aren’t happening fast enough.

Bloomberg estimates that at this rate, it will be eight months before 75 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated. At its current pace, Minnesota won’t vaccinate 80 percent of the state’s population until October. Only 12.5 percent of the state’s residents have so far received at least one shot.

As vaccinations continue, new variants of the virus are spreading. Scientists worry that the vaccine could be less effective against these mutations and that infection rates might rise again if one of these variants becomes the dominant strain.

Thursday, MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with the University of Minnesota’s Michael Osterholm about the emergence of COVID-19 variants and what they will mean for the country’s vaccination efforts.

Michael Osterholm is an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He is also a member of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force.

