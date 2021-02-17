Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Good trends hold; Walz to speak on schools

3 things to know:

Hospital admissions, new cases and active caseloads look good

Vaccinations still looking for consistent upswing

Walz to speak at noon on bringing more students back into schools

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers continue to show pandemic conditions improving — to the point where Minnesota may be prepared to take more steps to bring more students back into school buildings.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to speak at noon Wednesday on what the new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on school reopenings means for Minnesota.

“We have clearly made important progress against COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters on Tuesday, highlighting the effort to vaccinate teachers. It’s put the state “in a good position to get our kids back to school.”

Overall, the numbers show Minnesota remains on the right path, although officials continue to emphasize that new strains of the virus could quickly send the state backpedaling.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,380 deaths (two new)

474,169 positive cases (456 new), 461,406 off isolation (97 percent)

7 million tests, 3.4 million Minnesotans tested (about 59 percent of the population)

12.3 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

Key trend lines around the disease remain angled in the right direction. The Health Department on Tuesday reported 456 newly confirmed or probable cases while known, active cases slipped below 7,000. Both figures fell to their lowest levels since late September.

The seven-day hospital admissions trend for people with COVID-19 has also receded to late September levels. There were 315 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals as of Monday, with 57 needing intensive care. ICU cases are at their lowest point since the spring.

The overall vaccination pace is still trying to regain traction after falling and then flattening following a late January surge. While the overall trend line ticked up, the state on Tuesday reported about 12,400 new vaccinations — significantly below daily counts over the past week.

About 12.3 percent of Minnesotans had received at least one dose as of Sunday, with about 4.3 percent completely vaccinated. About 36 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot.

Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations. There’s data to back that up.

As of Tuesday, though, the state was ranked 23th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the current rate, it would take until September to vaccinate 80 percent of the state’s adults.

Tuesday did mark the first time the state hit its goal of administering 90 percent of available vaccines within three days of reaching providers.

Two reported deaths on Tuesday raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,380. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state’s recorded 474,621 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials continue to monitor new virus strains circulating in the United States, which may be more contagious. Officials have warned that they could lead to an increase in cases.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, reaffirmed those concerns on Tuesday, noting that Minnesota’s now confirmed 40 cases of the U.K. strain here. “We want to make sure we’re not giving a foothold to these variants.”

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 90,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 47,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 36,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Something worth watching: There’s been an uptick in cases in northwestern Minnesota recently, though it’s unclear why just yet. All other regions of the state have been seeing cases decline.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Malcolm on Thursday also acknowledged the need to ensure that vaccination opportunities be spread equitably.

Malcolm said the state will release data soon regarding vaccinations, race and ethnicity. Officials say they’re trying to improve the quality of data. Per state law, it's been shared voluntarily, and so may be inconsistent.

Walz to announce plans to bring middle, high school students back to classroom: The governor is expected to release updated guidelines Wednesday on opening secondary schools for in-person learning, following new federal protocols on how schools should operate during the pandemic.

COVID-19 causes surge in food shelf visits among older Minnesotans: The state’s largest increases in food shelf use over the last year happened in the Twin Cities metro areas. But in some rural places, there has been a more than five-fold increase in visits among people who are 65 or older.

Pro-vaccine effort starts to change minds in Minnesota's Latino communities: Even though her daughter got sick enough to go on a ventilator, Rosa Herrera didn't want the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what changed her mind.

Drive for low-cost housing finds bipartisan buy-in at Minnesota Capitol: This legislative session is already showcasing sharp divides over COVID-19 measures, civil unrest response, taxes and more. But Minnesota lawmakers could find harmony on another critical issue: Housing. Legislators from both parties are pushing bills to address the lagging stock of emergency shelter space, adequate multi-family housing at affordable rents and availability of entry-level, single-family homes.

Minnesota schools plan to continue virtual learning options in fall 2021: Many Minnesota students, parents and school leaders are hoping the next school year will look more normal. But the pandemic has transformed the face of education and some schools are planning to keep virtual learning as an option come fall.