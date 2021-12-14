Minnesota Now

Civics lessons for adults — on Instagram? Sharon Says So

Cathy Wurzer and Kelly Gordon
a woman poses for a photo
Duluth-based Sharon McMahon is known as "America's history teacher" due to her viral Instagram account, @SharonSaysSo, where she debunks myths and shares facts about how government works.
Courtesy of Sharon McMahon

If you’re on Instagram, chances are you might have seen a mini civics lesson from @SharonSaysSo. Sharon McMahon, a Duluth, Minn.,-based former history teacher, went viral last year — she now has over 700,000 followers on Instagram — when she began producing informative videos debunking myths about everything from the electoral college to QAnon.

McMahon sat down with host Cathy Wurzer to discuss the state of civics education in the U.S. and how to connect with people you disagree with.

You can find the Sharon Says So podcast and more at McMahon’s website.

