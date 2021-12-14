Civics lessons for adults — on Instagram? Sharon Says So
If you’re on Instagram, chances are you might have seen a mini civics lesson from @SharonSaysSo. Sharon McMahon, a Duluth, Minn.,-based former history teacher, went viral last year — she now has over 700,000 followers on Instagram — when she began producing informative videos debunking myths about everything from the electoral college to QAnon.
McMahon sat down with host Cathy Wurzer to discuss the state of civics education in the U.S. and how to connect with people you disagree with.
You can find the Sharon Says So podcast and more at McMahon’s website.
Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.
Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.