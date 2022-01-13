How a weather forecast can cut emissions and save companies money

Shipping and aviation emit about 3 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States and 5 percent globally. They are among the fastest growing emitters in the transportation sector.

But now, these companies are turning to precision weather forecasts to reduce their emissions.

“It’s basically taking the weather to your advantage as a pilot and using downwind in your favor and staying out of strong headwinds,” said Renny Vandewege, vice president of weather operations at Burnsville, Minn.,-based DTN Weather, which markets its precision forecasts to aviation and shipping companies. “By doing so, you can increase speed and reduce the need of the engine and fuel burn.”

You can also save thousands of dollar per route, Vandewege said.

He joined Climate Cast this week. Click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast to hear the episode.