Minnesota could see 55 fewer days with snow on the ground by 2100

Minnesota winters are warming faster than any of the contiguous 48 states. A Climate Central study shows winters in the Twin Cities have warmed 5.5 degrees on average since 1970.

Now, a new study from climate scientists at the University of Minnesota projects winters could get another 6.5 degrees warmer by 2100, and our summers will be 7 degrees warmer than their 20th century average. That’s a Minnesota climate that looks and feels very different from today.

Tracy Twine co-authored the study in the American Geophysical Union’s, Earth and Space Science publication. She shared more of her findings on this week’s Climate Cast.

