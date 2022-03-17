Climate Cast ®

Minnesota could see 55 fewer days with snow on the ground by 2100

Paul Huttner
Heavy snow in parts of the Twin Cities metro area
Snow melts along the edge of a manhole cover in south Minneapolis in December 2021. A new study says Minnesota winters and summers will be significantly warmer by the turn of the century.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Minnesota winters are warming faster than any of the contiguous 48 states. A Climate Central study shows winters in the Twin Cities have warmed 5.5 degrees on average since 1970.

Now, a new study from climate scientists at the University of Minnesota projects winters could get another 6.5 degrees warmer by 2100, and our summers will be 7 degrees warmer than their 20th century average. That’s a Minnesota climate that looks and feels very different from today.

Tracy Twine co-authored the study in the American Geophysical Union’s, Earth and Space Science publication. She shared more of her findings on this week’s Climate Cast.

Click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast to hear the episode.

