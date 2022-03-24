Antarctica reaches temps scientists 'wouldn't have thought possible'

“Antarctic climatology has been rewritten.” That’s what one climate researcher tweeted about unprecedented temperature records in Antarctica last week.

Thermometers recorded temperatures 50 to 90 degrees warmer than average for March.

And on the opposite end of the world, an Arctic heat wave pushed temperature to nearly 50 degrees warmer than average.

What’s the climate change connection? Jason Samenow, weather editor for the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, joined Climate Cast this week to talk about that.

