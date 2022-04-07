2021 was a boom year for batteries, but more storage is needed to fuel the energy transition

All those wind turbines and solar power panels you see along the highway are providing a larger and larger share of our electric power. But for clean energy to fully take, we need more battery storage.

The good news: 2021 was a banner year for battery projects, more than doubling storage capacity. That’s according to a recent report from the energy research group Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association.

The bad news: We need a lot more capacity, and supply chain issues and access to raw materials could slow that growth.

Dan Gearino wrote about this for Inside Climate News and joined Climate Cast this week to talk about his reporting. Hear the episode by clicking play on the audio player above or by subscribing to the Climate Cast podcast.