How Minnesota’s farmers handle extreme weather, inflation and supply chain woes

Heavy rain and high winds have caused trouble for many Minnesota farmers this spring. And that’s just the latest challenge. Following last year’s historic drought, farmers are now dealing with supply chain issues, rising costs, avian influenza and instability caused by international conflict.

Gov. Tim Walz recently signed an agriculture omnibus bill that will fund drought relief, rural broadband and support for emerging farmers.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with Minnesota’s agriculture commissioner and representatives from the Minnesota Farmers Union and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association about the state of farming.

If you are a farmer struggling with stress or mental health concerns, you can contact the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting FARMSTRESS to 898211.

Guests:

Thom Petersen is the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Anne Schwagerl is the vice president at the Minnesota Farmers Union. She owns and operates a farm in Browns Valley, Minnesota.

Mike Skaug is the president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. He owns and operates a farm in Beltrami , Minnesota.

