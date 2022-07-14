Minnesota's 2020 Teacher of the Year on leaving the classroom

In 2020, Qorsho Hassan was the first Somali American to win Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Her students and fellow teachers describe her as an exceptional educator and change-maker. But now, Qorsho announced she’s leaving the classroom. What happened?

She cited teachers of color, like herself, being given what she called “the impossible task” of fighting institutional racism in Minnesota schools. Qorsho, along with reporter Becky Dernbach, joined Cathy Wurzer to talk about it. Becky reported on this story for the Sahan Journal.

