Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander on his vision for the city

Minneapolis could have a new police chief by this Thursday. The Minneapolis City Council meets later this week to confirm the nomination of Brian O'Hara as chief. O'Hara has more than twenty years in law enforcement, was appointed public safety director and eventually deputy mayor of Newark New Jersey.

If he’s approved, he would be the second significant new hire to the Minneapolis public safety force in the past three months.

Cedric Alexander became the city’s first Community Safety Commissioner on Aug. 8 and he would be the new police chief’s boss. He speaks with host Cathy Wurzer about how he is steering the new Minneapolis public safety department.

