Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota.

The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s editor. But they felt like the region needed a better option. So they built it. This week they launched the independent, free online news site Iron Range Today.

The site intends to dive deeply into Iron Range news in a way that Minnesota’s statewide media can’t, he told MPR News host Melissa Townsend.

“We have a lot of really rich stories … but it’s just being covered as news comes out,” he said. “We’re not really diving into why things are happening and that’s really important for people to know.”

The site is building political coverage as Election Day nears but launched on Monday with a story about Hibbing Taconite, a decades-long mine employer. If Hibbing Taconite closes, an estimated 2,000 residents in the Iron Range will lose their jobs.

Burnes said he has been reporting on Hibbing Taconite for six years and decided to launch with the story so people understand “what is at stake” if the mine closes.

A second story by Ryan reviewed three children’s books that highlight the Minnesota’s Northwoods.

Local news voids have become increasingly common in the country as newspapers fold and newsrooms close. Burnes described the site as a “passion project” for him and Ryan. If it grows into something sustainable, they would look at other funding options.