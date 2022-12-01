Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers

The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children.

“Many of the kids who were born over the pandemic years and have not seen RSV or flu are being impacted more significantly, just because they haven't developed that previous immunity,” Dr. Sameer Gupta, vice president of medical affairs at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, said Thursday on the MPR News program Minnesota Now.

Gupta answered key questions around RSV, children’s health, masking and the new flu season.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Click the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

What are the symptoms of RSV?

For most people, RSV is presented as a cold. You probably have had it multiple times over your lifetime. We put it out as having a cold, with a runny nose, a cough, maybe a little bit of a fever. For most people, this is not really a big deal. It is a little more of an inconvenience.

For small children, is a different issue.

While many kids will also just present cold-type symptoms, and just be crabby and not feeling well. Other kids might have breathing difficulties, which can lead them to the hospital. And that has to do with all the mucus production that gets stuck in the airways.

On the other hand, older adults can be affected too. The really young, and the really old can be impacted. We are seeing hospitalizations and impacts for our older population as well.

The symptoms seem similar to COVID. Are there tests for each?

There are tests for each. People are very well aware of the COVID tests we have had, both the ones you can get in the hospital, as well as the available home tests. For RSV there are no home tests currently available, but many pediatricians, primary care offices, EDs and hospitals have the rapid tests that come back in 30 minutes to an hour, and the kind of longer tests that come back after either four or five hours or the next day.

How long exactly should your child be kept home from school after testing positive for RSV?

Kids can be contagious for quite a while after having RSV anywhere from three to eight days after their symptoms have begun, and sometimes even longer for our smaller children, infants, and babies. The impact is gonna be greater on the smaller kids so it may be better to keep them out of daycare and school for a little bit longer until they are feeling better.

Is the flu shot this year, protecting folks from the most contagious strains this season?

The flu shots are actually quite effective this year. You know, when the CDC started looking at the data, at least on the early side of this flu season, it's definitely creating an impact in terms of hospitalizations for flu cases. Those individuals who have had the flu vaccine are about half as likely to get hospitalized.

The vaccine does not prevent you from getting the flu, it just prevents you from getting particularly sick with it. I would still strongly suggest people to get vaccinated because the flu season is really just ramping up and we assume that it will last for for most of the winter season.

Has there been any discussion of implementing masks at the state or district level in Minnesota?

Yes, we know masking works. I think part of the reason why we are seeing this huge surge of flu and RSV right now is because we've been masking for the last couple of years and we have not had as much exposure.

Many of the kids who were born over the pandemic years and have not seen RSV or flu are being impacted more significantly, just because they haven't developed that previous immunity. Masking definitely works as a personal protective device.

Do you have any suggestions for approaching the subject with schools masking seems to work?

The spread of RSV and flu is been going on for decades and we have dealt with it. I think it is a conversation you can definitely have with the schools and the school districts. If you have concerns with your child or your child has some immune issues, I would strongly consider having your child masked at school, especially right now.

And in general, I think the best advice we can give is to not send them to school if they are sick. If you are sick, do not go to work. That is going to help prevent the spread of these viruses.

