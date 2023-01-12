'We’re having a really hard time': Minneapolis animal shelter overwhelmed

So far this month, 139 animals have been brought to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, a 57.7 percent increase from the same time in 2022.

The shelter is overwhelmed by the influx of animals. In an effort to help them find homes, all adoption fees are currently waved.

Aretha looks on behind the kennel door at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Center on Thursday. Kerem Yucel | MPR News

Unfortunately, many of the animals have been surrendered, according to shelter director Caroline Hairfield. There’s been a 67.5 percent increase in owner surrenders so far this year compared with last year, with people citing housing as an issue.

Shelter staff are doing their best to provide for the animals but, with the heightened demand and a lack of staff, community engagement coordinator Madison Weissenborn says she often loses sleep over their care.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 5 of 5 All pets received medical care prior to adoption to ensure they're ready to go. Kerem Yucel | MPR News 1 of 5 Mellisa Mathis, a veterinary technician at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Center performs care on a dog on Thursday. Kerem Yucel | MPR News 2 of 5 Jolie, looks on behind the kennel door at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Center on Thursday. Kerem Yucel | MPR News Next Slide

“We have a really high standard of care here. We try to get everybody out three to four times a day, we do treadmill training, playgroups, but we’re having a really hard time and have had to pick which need it the most … it’s hard choice.”

The animals are vetted before adoption to make sure their medical needs are met. They’re vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped.

The current adoptable animals on the shelter’s website do not reflect the increase of animals they have received in the past days. Hairfield said to call 311 if you want to make an appointment. Walk-ins are only available on Fridays but they will be expanding their hours in the future.

If you’re an animal lover but can’t adopt, Weissenborn said the shelter is always looking for volunteers.

MACC is located at 212 17th Ave. N. in Minneapolis and you can make an appointment here.

Cindy Butler, a volunteer, pets a cat up for adoption at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Center on Thursday. Kerem Yucel | MPR News

