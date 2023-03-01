MPR News with Angela Davis

How K-12 schools can restore student mental health

Coming up Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Angela Davis and Kelly Gordon

Kids may be back in the classroom, but it is not back to normal.

Last year, nearly a third of Minnesota students reported they struggle with long-term mental health problems. Girls, in particular, say they are feeling persistent sadness. Rates of depression and anxiety have sky rocketed. And there aren't enough mental health professionals to help.

Schools are on the front line of this fight, and many say this crisis could usher in a new way of looking at education.

Wednesday, on a special In Focus, we’ll continue our conversation about how to help students deal with the mental health crisis by talking with counselors who work daily with children and teenagers. How can K-12 schools increase mental wellness in kids and their communities?

Guests:

