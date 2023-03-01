How K-12 schools can restore student mental health

Kids may be back in the classroom, but it is not back to normal.

Last year, nearly a third of Minnesota students reported they struggle with long-term mental health problems. Girls, in particular, say they are feeling persistent sadness. Rates of depression and anxiety have sky rocketed. And there aren't enough mental health professionals to help.

Schools are on the front line of this fight, and many say this crisis could usher in a new way of looking at education.

Wednesday, on a special In Focus, we’ll continue our conversation about how to help students deal with the mental health crisis by talking with counselors who work daily with children and teenagers. How can K-12 schools increase mental wellness in kids and their communities?

Guests:

Dr. Benita Amedee is a licensed professional clinical counselor with a doctorate in counseling psychology. She currently works as the clinical manager of school-based mental health for the Wilder Foundation.

Cedric Weatherspoon has more than 20 years of experience working in mental health. He’s currently the president and clinical director of Empower Therapeutic Support Services in North Minneapolis.

Keela Kuhlers is a counselor at St. Paul’s Music Academy and was Minnesota’s Counselor of the Year in 2022.

