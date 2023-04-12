Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty discusses reassignment of juvenile case to state attorney general

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty campaigned on a desire to reform the juvenile justice system. Now, four months into the job, her platform is getting its first big test: the case of two teenagers charged with killing a 23-year-old woman in her Brooklyn Park apartment.

Moriarty offered a plea deal to the teen defendants, which spurred backlash.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz reassigned the case from Moriarty to Attorney General Keith Ellison. Ellison said the plea deal was too lenient for the severity of the crime. But Moriarty said the deal, which carried a maximum sentence of two years in a juvenile facility, was the teens' best chance of rehabilitation.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke to Moriarty about the case and her first months on the job.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

What was it about the suspects that led you to your conclusion in this situation?

Well, first, I should say that the sentence isn't only two years in a juvenile prison, it also has 115 months of adult prison time stayed. That means that if either youth violates probation, they could have gone to prison for a lengthy adult prison sentence. So in terms of how we approach youth, we look at each individual youth we look at their past and we look at the case itself.

We listen to the family and we try to figure out what makes the most sense in terms of public safety. In this particular case, we certified a youth who was 17 years old recently, because of his age, because of his prior circumstances, just because of where he was in our belief that we could not properly protect the public in the juvenile system and rehabilitate him.

And so with talking about the 15-year-old, I should also emphasize that our law says that he is in juvenile court. In other words, there's a presumption that he should be in juvenile court. The only way his case could actually be handled in adult court is if we made what's called a certification petition. And a judge agreed that we had proven that he could not be rehabilitated.

So what I wanted to say about that is because it is a presumptive juvenile case, nothing about this young person is public — not his psychological profile — nothing is public about his case.

In this office the only people who actually know anything about him and his history are what psychologists have said. The Attorney General doesn't know that, the Governor doesn't know that and anybody weighing in on this also doesn't know about that.

We made the specific decision in this case, that our best chance of public safety was to rehabilitate him in the system while also having a very lengthy adult sentence hanging over his head.

You mentioned that you talked to the families, I would bet the McKeever family would disagree with you and that they feel hurt in this situation. What about them?

I continue to express my deepest condolences to the family, they are experiencing something unimaginable. And they're grief stricken. I understand their request and I did meet with them. We did talk about that very issue because they felt that the office was not listening to what their desires were on the case.

I did listen, the meeting was for over an hour. In answer to that particular question, I said to them that as the county attorney in our office, we have to create space for victims and families to talk about what they want to see happen — we have to create space for their grief. And we have to take into consideration what they want, as well as other factors to determine what's in the best interest of public safety.

Even in that conversation, they responded, “OK, so that means you don't necessarily have to do what we want,” which is true.

I cannot imagine what it's like to be that family. I also know that my predecessor had a different course of action here. I apologize to the family that we changed direction based on what we thought was best in public for public safety. It was unfortunate that it happened to them and I did apologize for that.

I have listened. I think one thing that's appropriate here is to keep in mind that prosecutors cannot simply take what the victim or victims families want, and just go do that. One example I'll give you — during right when the Deshaun Hill case was being tried — the family asked me to charge the principal of North High School, that was not appropriate. There were no criminal charges there. She did nothing.

So had I done what the family wanted, in that case, I would have done something completely inappropriate. While we do have to listen and I take that very seriously, I personally met with the family and listened. While we do need to create space for that, ultimately, we have to do what we think is right in terms of public safety.

Couldn't some juvenile offenders look at the situation as a get-out-of-jail-free-card?

You raised some really good points there and that's why I go back to looking at each individual case. For instance, we certified a couple of 17 year olds, because we felt that given where they were, given the amount of time we had to work with them in the juvenile system, given their histories and everything that we factored in, we just couldn't ensure public safety in terms of deterrence.

When people say you have to send a youth to prison for a long period of time because that deters other youth, that typically isn't how it works. We see this every day. There are other situations by the way, where deterrence works really well, such as in wage theft, which we are aggressively prosecuting. If we prosecute wage theft as a felony, that will deter some of the companies that are doing that. So it's very different with youth and we have to look at where each individual youth is at their maturity.

Can you do anything to fight Attorney General Ellison taking over this case?

What I think people should understand is that there are 87 elected county attorneys in Minnesota, each elected by the people who live in their counties. The Minnesota County Attorneys Association represents all of them. They voted unanimously to urge the attorney general not to ask the governor to take this case.

One of them said, “If he takes this case, that means there's only one county attorney in the entire state of Minnesota and all of our decisions will be second guessed and we won't know when that's going to happen.”

The Minnesota County Attorneys Association also urged the governor not to give this case to the attorney general. This is unprecedented.

Because this prosecution was well underway when this intervention occurred, and when the juveniles has already entered a guilty plea, how does that move by the governor complicate this case?

So at this point, the dissents of the 15-year-old’s defense counsel, and I believe they did make this argument, but the judge wanted more time to consider it. They have asked the court to enforce the offer that we made and the fact that the 15-year-old accepted the offer.

So when that case comes back, in a couple of weeks, the judge will have to make the decision about whether to enforce that offer. Some of the implications are huge here. As you know, our office charged two adults, relatively recently, because of information we were able to gain from the negotiations that we made with those youth.

We knew that there were two adults who were involved in this. And if that's different than being able to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, we were able to prosecute them and charge them because of that information. That would be in jeopardy if the judge decides that this agreement and acceptance cannot be enforced then the case starts over from the beginning.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.