With 'NDN Way,' Ojibwe comedian Trish Cook brings dry, self-deprecating humor to sold-out crowds

Stand-up Trish Cook has a bit about her dad’s funeral.

He died during the pandemic, from COVID-19. Turning that pain and grief into laughs is just the brand of humor she was raised on.

“I think that gets to that Indian humor, of how we can laugh and find humor in those things,” Cook told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

“And I like being able to share that with folks.”

She’s taking that trademark dry, self-deprecating wit in front of sold-out crowds these days, as part of the all-Ojibwe trio “NDN Way”— alongside Rob Fairbanks and Jon Roberts.

Their next show is Sunday, April 23 at the House of Comedy in Bloomington, Minn.

“It's so fun to have predominantly Native audience, getting dressed up making a night of it and we're getting together to have fun and to laugh,” she said.

“If you want to see three people making fun of themselves and their families, we're your show.”

Cook grew up idolizing indigenous comedian Charlie Hill. These days, she’s happy to see more representation of Native American folks in comedy, like Tonia Jo Hall and Dallas Goldtooth, and in television shows like “Reservation Dogs.” But there’s still a way to go.

Her childhood in the 1970s and 80s in South Minneapolis — and the quirks of her parents — is often fodder for her act. Her family lived near Lake Nokomis, and the entire city was her backyard.

These days, Cook is a mom to three boys.

She loves to joke about motherhood, playing a “salty mom” on the stage — someone who reminds other native women in the crowd of their aunts, or their moms.

That’s the best compliment she can get, she said.

