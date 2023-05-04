Duluth's Kara Goucher: 'I got to grow up seeing how running could bring a community together.'

Kara Goucher has come a long way from running up and down the hills of Duluth as a teenager.

Goucher is a two-time Olympian and medal-winning marathoner. Her new book, “The Longest Race,” details her rise from her first race at six years old, to becoming a decorated runner.

Growing up in Duluth, she said, had a huge impact on her future.

She spoke highly of the supportive atmosphere surrounding Grandma’s Marathon, Duluth’s annual June road race.

“I got to grow up seeing how running could bring a community together,” she told MPR News host Emily Bright.

Goucher graduated from Duluth East High School in 1996, and went on to a hugely successful college and professional career— including two appearances at the Olympics.

She returned to Duluth in 2012 to run — and win — the Grandma’s half marathon, setting a record at 1:09:46.

But Goucher is known as much for her elite athleticism as she is for holding powerful people to account in the sports world.

In her book, she reveals it was she who accused former coach, Alberto Salazar of sexual assault. Salazar was, at the time, the most powerful coach in the running world.

She had also previously spoken up about Salazar’s alleged drug doping and cheating. He denied the allegations. Last year, he was barred from the sport for life.

“My grandfather and my mom … raised me to do the right thing, even when it was hard,” Salazar said. “If no one else is doing it, then it becomes your responsibility.”

