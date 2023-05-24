How George Floyd's Legacy Inspires Change and Community Support

“I get anxious every anniversary,” says George Floyd’s cousin, Paris Stevens. “How am I going to feel this year? But the community and support is just amazing.”

All eyes were on Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, as the world erupted with calls for meaningful racial justice after George Floyd was murdered.

MPR News guest host Twila Dang speaks with two of Floyd’s family members and a community member.

All of them were called to action after Floyd’s death and poured their efforts into starting the George Floyd Global Memorial (GFGM), a nonprofit organization that conserves stories of resistance to racial injustice and creates spaces for people to grieve and raise their voice for racial justice.

“And today, after three years, we literally created something out of the basement,” says Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt and the organization’s co-founder.

The organization is running its third annual Rise & Remember event series May 25-27 at locations around Minnesota. Events include a vigil, conference, gala and festival.

Jeanelle Austin is the executive director and co-founder of the George Floyd Global Memorial, and founder of the Racial Agency Initiative.

Angela Harrelson is the aunt of George Floyd and co-chair of the George Floyd Global Memorial. Last year she released her book, “Lift Your Voice: How My Nephew George Floyd’s Murder Changed The World.” She’s a mental health ICU nurse and served in the military.

Paris Stevens is the cousin of George Floyd and co-chair of the George Floyd Global Memorial. She has worked in the mortgage industry for more than a decade. From left to right: MPR News guest host Twila Dang, Angela Harrelson and Jeanelle Austin at MPR News headquarters in St. Paul on May 15. They were joined by Paris Stevens via phone. Danelle Cloutier | MPR News

