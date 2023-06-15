Here's how breathing bad air affects you, and how to protect your health

Many Minnesotans woke up Thursday morning to air quality alerts.

While air quality has improved throughout the day and likely will into Friday, as of 2 p.m. Thursday some air in southwest Minnesota is still classified as unhealthy for people with lung or heart disease, older people, and the very young.

Yesterday, smoke from Canadian wildfires settled over the middle of the state. It cast what looked like low-level smog over us, causing record poor air quality for the metro. If you were outside at all, you felt it — you could almost taste it, and it wasn’t good.

Record-high particulates

MPR meteorologist Sven Sundgaard reports the Air Quality Index, which measure of particulate matter in the air, reached as high as 240 to 270 in the Twin Cities — the worst-recorded since we started keeping track in 1980.

Wednesday’s record beat the 232 reading measured in St. Paul in 1985. For context, under 50 is considered healthy. In addition, ground-level ozone was also an air quality factor for southern Minnesota. Cooler air blowing across Lake Superior improved air quality Thursday from northeast to southwest.

Experts say this will probably not be the last time the air will be smoky this summer. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn about the short- and long-term health impacts of breathing wildfire smoke.

What symptoms may people experience?

Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn: I definitely was out [Wednesday} and noticed that haze and felt those effects. The most common thing that we see, of course, is going to be some respiratory effects. So individuals who may be sensitive to that kind of smoke may notice that they start coughing, they can start wheezing or even be short of breath.

But that’s still the tip of the iceberg typically. Also, remind folks that this can affect more than just their lungs. So we’ve also had reports of like stinging eyes, runny noses, headaches and fatigue.

How long do you need to be outside to be affected?

Everybody is a little bit different. And what I would say is more than a few minutes is more than enough to cause symptoms. But any breath that you take in with this kind of matter in the air, the smoke can be harmful. [The] less time that you could spend out there, the better, I would say.

Some compare breathing this air to smoking cigarettes. Is that a useful way to understand the long term health impacts of wildfire smoke?

It's probably not the best way to look at that. Both smoke from cigarettes or welfares can be bad for your health. We have a lot more information, obviously, [on] the health implications for cigarette smoking, but when it comes to wildfire smoke that’s a little bit more difficult.

We’ve got the information that breathing in wildfire smoke over a matter of multiple days, or even after few months, can cause some decreased lung function. But over the long term, we don’t have the same kind of information as we do with cigarette smoking.

Beyond smoke, particles are also in the air, yes? How deeply can they get into your lungs and what are the long term effects?

Right, yeah, so [you] definitely hit on a good point there. You know, smoke is what we call an aerosol, technically. And it’s got lots of different particulates in there: small little particles as well as some droplets.

The actual mixture of what the smoke is depends, frankly, on what is burning. And those particulates and other substances, they can get far down into the lung. And unfortunately, that’s because that’s where the problems start arising.

Those particulates can make it difficult for the lung to function like it normally does, including moving out things like viruses.

… [Particulates] basically make it more difficult for our lungs to stay healthy and to breathe. So that’s why we see some troubles with individuals having worsened asthma, or things like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease after prolonged exposure. And, of course, the big question that everyone wondered, you know, ‘is this going to increase the risk of, say something like cancer for the long term?’ And that's the kind of information we're missing when it comes to wildfire smoke.

How can folks protect themselves?

Well, the first thing is recognize that while certain groups, as you mentioned, are more sensitive to wildfire smoke, this is something that can affect individuals who don't have any pre-existing medical conditions.

That’s something that we should all take seriously, not just those with asthma and COPD. Of course, if you can, if you have a choice, you want to minimize going outside in these kinds of elements, especially to any kind of vigorous activity.

If you are more sensitive, one thing that can be very helpful is helping minimize how much of the smoke gets into your home environment. One of the first things is of course to close the doors, but also windows. But also, you can do things like setting your central air if you have had to recirculate.

Another thing that we’ve found to be very helpful is using an indoor air filter. And making sure there’s adequate airflow and not doing anything that could actually contribute towards an air.

In the home, it's kind of interesting: a lot of individuals will be sensitive to the smell of the wild fire smoke. And so their natural way to treat that is so a burning a candle or like incense or something like that, that could actually make it worse on the inside and add to the overall particulate matter in the air.

Do air purifiers work pretty well?

Yeah, we do have some evidence that they can work especially in a smaller area. I wouldn’t say that it cures everything. And it’s not a reason to just say you know, sit next to an air purifier and keep the windows and doors open. But in certain circumstances, like this, [it] can help reduce the amount of particulates in the air.

If you do have to go outside, wear an N95 mask (not cloth), yes?

Correct. The cloth mask, even if it’s wet — which is something something that some people have tried — will not stop the particulates that are in smoke. It’s just too small.

So those N95 masks [are] the best thing to use. If you have to go outside and you want to wear a mask, just make sure that you have it fitted properly. And remember things like facial hair can sometimes make those mask less effective.

