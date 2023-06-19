Minnesota's Chief Justice will step down: 'It's time to let someone else have a turn'

Governor Tim Walz has a decision to make: Who will become the next Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court?

That's because the current Chief Justice, Lorie Gildea, announced last week she is stepping down.

Gildea is one of the longest-serving Chief Justices on the state high court in its history.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Gildea about her decision.

The following is a transcript of their conversation. It has been lightly edited for clarity and length. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

You surprised some people last week with your retirement announcement. You're only 61, far short of the mandatory retirement age on the bench. With society and the court coming out of the pandemic, why is now the right time to leave?

Well, I'm grateful for every day that I've had the privilege of serving the people of my home state as their Chief Justice. But you have to go back to 1913 to find somebody who has served in this role longer than I have. And I think that's pretty good evidence that it's time for somebody else to have a turn.

In terms of, of the court and the branch. I think that that there's they're well positioned for a change in leadership, the court’s regular term ended on June 14. And in terms of the branch, we came out of the legislative session, with record investments in our justice systems. So the branches budget is set for the next two years, the strategic plan is set for the next two years, we were out of COVID, more than half of our counties have cleared their criminal backlog.

Our nation-leading remote hearing policy is in place and getting great reviews from our court users. So for all of those reasons, I think now is a good time to hand the reins to the next Chief Justice.

Did it [COVID-19] lead to some positive changes in the in the judiciary? Did you discover what could be done differently?

I think so. I mean, you want to try to be an optimistic person and a glass half full kind of person. And so the pandemic really gave us an opportunity to think more aggressively about how we can provide access to justice when we all couldn't be physically gathered at the courthouse.

The use of remote hearings was the answer for us. And I'm really proud of how our judges and staff immediately pivoted to the remote environment, our IT staff drove around the state and literally stood up virtual hundreds of virtual courtrooms in a matter of a few days and weeks, and, and our staff and judges really embraced the opportunity to provide access to justice in an alternative way.

We have a really good muscular policy in place now for remote hearings going forward. And so I think that is something that came out of COVID, out of the pandemic, that that is a good thing for us.

Do you think you've been successful in keeping politics out of the court system here in Minnesota? And do you worry about that maybe seeping in?

Well, I think it’s an issue that needs to be top of mind for all of us who are given the privilege of serving as a judge. I think we ought to keep partisan politics as far away from judicial selection as possible in Minnesota.

When you're a judge in Minnesota, you need to be a judge for everybody, every political party and people have no political party and we ought to modify our behavior to serve that ideal. So, it's a paramount consideration. And I hope that that all judges have it top of mind when they think about running for election and message used for judicial selection need to keep partisan politics as far away, far, far out of out of the process as possible.

Would you consider being president of the U?

You know, one decision at a time, Cathy. With this decision made, I can now turn to the next chapter for me, I'm really excited about beginning to think about my next adventure. And so I would say stay tuned.

What do you want your tenure to be remembered for?

The Constitutional promise of access to justice has always been top of mind for me, in every decision that we make in terms of administering the branch thinking about how is this gonna foster access to justice for the people of Minnesota? How are we making it easier for the people in Minnesota to access their justice system?

And the other thing I guess, I would say, is the collegiality of the court. I think the Minnesota Supreme Court really is one of the glories of the state of Minnesota. And we are a very collegial collaborative bunch. And I think it serves us really well when we struggle together with some of the most difficult legal issues facing Minnesota.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.