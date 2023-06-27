Minnesota native competes on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'

An Elk River, Minn. native is a contestant on “Secret Chef” — a new reality cooking competition show on Hulu. All episodes are out Thursday.

Josh Walbolt, a New Jersey-based private chef, grew up in the northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities.

He cut his teeth working under chef Gavin Kaysen at Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, and Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park in New York City.

The show’s premise: “Ten contestants from all walks of life — from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers — are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.”

There are no judges. Instead, contestants rate each other in blind taste tests.

Walbolt has a growing TikTok presence — over 93,000 followers @lovefoodmore — and his career has been steadily growing for years.

“Secret Chef,” though, was his first time on a television set.

“I felt like a kid at Disney World. Like seeing all the cameras and all the lights. I was like, this isn't really happening,” Walbolt told MPR News host Emily Bright.

“And I feel like I’m still in that phase where I won’t realize what happened until I see it on TV.”

As a kid in the Twin Cities, cooking for his brother and sister was just a way to provide for his family.

It wasn’t until he won two statewide culinary competitions as a student at Elk River High School that he thought he might have a future in the industry.

“And I love doing it. Being able to create something from nothing. Take an ingredient that’s almost perfect as it is and then try to make it even more perfect,” he said.

Many of his influences come from home. One of his signature dishes, Salaw Machu, is a Cambodian recipe he grew up eating.

"Secret Chef" premieres June 29 on Hulu. Courtesy Hulu

He also started a hot sauce company, Baby Daddy’s Hot Sauce, inspired by the flavors at his multicultural childhood kitchen table — where Thanksgiving featured not only turkey and mashed potatoes, but also chicken curry soup, beef skewers, sticky rice and papaya salad.

The culinary industry is cutthroat. Burnout is common.

But every time he wants to quit, every time it gets hard, he remembers how passionate he is about it. He reminds himself to keep pushing.

“I would do it for free, you know, if I could. I’m just making food. I'm nurturing somebody,” Walbolt said.

“I'm creating an experience for somebody … And then that same time creating memories for myself.”

As for the results of the competition?

“I will say I was a very happy chef,” he said.