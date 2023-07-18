Minneapolis behavioral crisis response team says its success is despite lack of support from city

The Minneapolis City Council will vote on a new contract this week for the city's behavioral crisis response (BCR) team — that's a group of mental health workers who respond to some 911 mental health crisis calls instead of police.

The team received a pat on the back from the U.S. Department of Justice last month in its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. Mental health workers have responded to 12,000 calls since December 2021.

But team leaders say their success has been not because of the city, but in spite of it.

At a Monday meeting in front of the city’s Public Oversight Committee, BCR interim program manager Marissa Stevenson said the team has consistently been under resourced — first officing in a storage closet, and eventually a city building without heating or cooling.

In a Tuesday conversation on Minnesota Now with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer, Gina Obiri said the BCR’s challenges have been somewhat of an open secret at City Hall.

Obiri is the program manager in the city’s Office of Performance and Innovation.

“They've been secret, but they have been challenges that I believe leadership have been aware of for quite some time, Obiri said. “And we have not had success in getting them addressed more effectively.”

The team’s pitch at Monday’s meeting was for stability. The BCR is contracted through mental health organization Canopy Roots. But their contracts with the city have been short-term. The current contract expires next month.

The U.S. Department of Justice singled out the program as one of the things Minneapolis is doing right to change its culture of public safety, and called for them to expand their work. The BCR is not part of the Minneapolis Police Department or even city employees. That has led to some friction.

Obiri said the team has had city staff and other organizations refuse to work with them — believing they wouldn’t be around much longer.

But she’s hoping the team receives a two-year contract extension at Thursday’s city council meeting — that they’ve been able to demonstrate their value for the city.

BCR is part of long-term culture shift. But Obiri said much larger changes will need to happen for Minneapolis to truly change its culture.

“I do think that there ultimately would need to be a shift in leadership that kind of lays the groundwork and authentically and very personally connects with what it means to be anti-racist. And how in practice, does a city government translate that so that it actually has pragmatic and real-life improvements for community members?” Obiri said.

“I don't think our current administration and leadership has really demonstrated that, unfortunately.”

