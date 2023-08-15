A new fast-growing tree species out of Minnesota may be part of a climate change solution

Researchers at the University of Minnesota in Duluth recently unveiled a new kind of tree after 20 years of research. It is a cottonwood-poplar hybrid that can grow up to eight feet per year, which is remarkably fast. That means it could be taller than a two-story house in just a few years.

The scientists behind the new tree see it as a possible quick solution to getting shade in residential areas and removing toxins from soil.

Jeff Jackson is a University of Minnesota extension educator who has been working on the new tree. He joined Minnesota Now to talk about how the new “InnovaTree” could shape the future.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

