Midwest Mountaineering to close in October; owner reflects on half a century of business

After 53 years, it's the end of an era for Midwest Mountaineering, a well-known and beloved outdoor retailer on Minneapolis' West Bank. Owner Rod Johnson says the store will close in October.

Johnson dropped out of college in the 1960s and decided he would pursue selling mountaineering gear. He began selling out of his kitchen in 1970 and in 1971, he opened a storefront on Hennepin Avenue and moved to the West Bank in 1976.

It was an uphill battle, he didn’t make any money for the first five years. But that didn’t matter to Johnson, he still felt like he made the right choice.

“It was successful because I was able to do what I loved and help people have great outdoor adventures,” he told MPR News’ Todd Melby in an interview. “I got them gear so they can have more fun and in that respect, it was successful.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

After moving to the West Bank, business was booming, and Johnson built up a loyal customer base.

Returning guests described Midwest Mountaineering like a local REI. It occupies a nearly 125-year-old building, there are 14-foot ceilings and they’ve expanded the store so it is more accessible for customers. And for Johnson, he says “it just reeks of the outdoors.”

During the most recent winter, sales began to drop. What was usually a 6 million dollar a year profit went to 4 million. Because there was such a snowy, cold winter, Johnson thought sales would be huge, but they began decreasing. He says that’s when he knew “something was really wrong.”

In May and June, money continued to plummet. An eerie feeling began to set over. Johnson grew up working at Sears, which at the time, was the most powerful retailer in the world. Several decades later and they are no longer as relevant in the business.

Johnson did not want that for Midwest Mountaineering.

“I figured, it was better to quit ahead and go out with a stellar reputation than slowly bleeding to death,” he said. “I am very sad that our mission of helping people have more fun outdoors will not continue.”

A liquidation sale begins Friday.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.