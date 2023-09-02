Ask a Bookseller: 'The Wild Guide to Starting School'

This month on Ask a Bookseller, we'll be celebrating the start of school by featuring books for kids and teens.

Melissa DeMotte of the Well-Read Moose in Couer d'Alene, Idaho, says a brand-new picture book she loves on her bookstore's “Back to School” table is the “The Wild Guide to Starting School,” by Laura and Philip Bunting.

'The Wild Guide to Starting School' by Laura and Philip Bunting Kane Miller

This silly picture book outlines all the steps a wild animal might need to prepare for and thrive on the first day of school, from packing school supplies to meeting teacher and making friends.

DeMotte says this book is great for young kids who might be nervous about the big first day. They can laugh along with the cute, colorful illustrations of kangaroos, anteaters and more who get things wrong as often as right as they set out for a great first day of school.