MN health official: Federal family nutrition aid won't end on Oct. 1

Minnesota’s supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children — WIC — will continue to run even if the federal government shuts down on Sunday, the state director of that vital program told MPR News.

“Participants should continue to use their benefits, and keep their appointments with WIC clinics,” Kate Franken told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer. “We plan to continue business as usual for as long as we can with the program.”

Franken said the federally funded family nutrition program will be able to operate weeks into a shutdown. On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz said his administration is exploring “creative solutions” to ease the effects of a shutdown but did not say if the state would step in to fund WIC.

Minnesota food shelves are bracing already for increased business should the government shut down. Were WIC funding to run out, the Minnesota Department of Health, which oversees the program, would temporarily end food benefits to families. It’s a situation Franken hopes not to see.

“For decades, WIC has received bipartisan support, and so we're counting on that to continue,” Franken said. “If that support disappears, and we don't have adequate funds, it's the families that we serve in our communities that will be hit the hardest.”

The most recent federal government shutdown began in Dec. 2018 and lasted 35 days, making it the longest in history.

