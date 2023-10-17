Israel-Hamas war: How to sort truth from disinformation

Misinformation about the war in Israel is flooding social media. It’s making it difficult to sort fact from fiction in a war many in the U.S. already know little about.

While there has been plenty of real verified imagery and accounts of the airstrikes and bombings, they have been intermingled with false claims. One was a doctored White House memo claiming to show President Joe Biden announcing billions in aid for Israel.

Even mainstream news outlets have been duped. Unverified reports of babies being beheaded were circulating, and CNN had to make a correction that they were not able to confirm it was true.

Already the information pouring in at your fingertips can be overwhelming during a time like this. To help sort it out, MPR News guest host Emily Bright spoke with Emily Vraga. Vraga is an associate professor at the Hubbard School of Journalism at the University of Minnesota and studies mis- and disinformation.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

What’s the difference between misinformation and disinformation?

Both misinformation and disinformation deal with things that are not accurate, things that we can’t prove to be true or that we know to be false. The difference is misinformation is unintentional, while disinformation is something that someone knows to be false and is still spreading to achieve some kind of political, social or financial gain.

Why do we see disinformation during war?

There’s a lot of people who really want to get their point of view across and to persuade people that they are on the right side. Propaganda has always been a part of war and disinformation is part of that. Sometimes it goes beyond just revealing facts to actually spread things that they know to be false.

Disinformation is a type of propaganda where people are going beyond just crafting messages that are persuasive, trying to represent only one viewpoint in a very limited way, to actually sharing things that are inaccurate.

Many people get their news and information on social media. What should they look for?

We need to be really careful when we’re on social media, and to think about where the information is coming from and who stands to gain from it. People in general want to be accurate, they want to be right. But when we’re on social media, we don’t always have that desire at the top of our mind.

I just encourage people to continue to remind themselves that it’s really important to verify whether the information is something we can trust before sharing it or allow it to affect our beliefs about a topic.

Tips for spotting misinformation or disinformation online

Question anything that is really, highly emotional. If there’s something that is really trying to tug at our heartstrings, that is doing so to advance a particular viewpoint, that’s a time when we should be more skeptical.

Really look at the source of the information. If there is a source provided, double check it. And if there isn’t a source, that's a reason to maybe be skeptical as well and see if you can find other sources that you do trust or reporting on that topic.

Remind yourself that when we start looking at social media that we want to be accurate, we want to be making sure we are relying on the best information, not necessarily on things that make us feel good or feel bad, or really tap into our identity. Putting accuracy at the front of our mind can help us remember to use the tools that I think most of us know we can use effectively.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.