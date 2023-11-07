A year of challenges and change for Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara

One year ago, Brian O’Hara became the new chief of the Minneapolis Police Department. The outsider from New Jersey was sworn in at a tumultuous time, bringing with him a promise of change. In his first year in office, the new chief reorganized the department as the city contended with the ongoing aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police.

“Minneapolis was ground zero for a global reckoning on policing practices and racial justice,” O’Hara said in August as he announced the appointment of two new assistant chief positions. “It’s clear to me that Minneapolis can be the model, in fact, Minneapolis must be the model for how we move forward through healing of shared trauma, coming up with innovative solutions hand-in-hand with our residents and police officers and, above all, keeping people safe.”

In his first year on the job, he’s faced a federal consent decree, recruitment woes and a protracted conflict about the site of the 3rd Precinct. That precinct issue was resolved last week when the Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 to approve a new site. The new 3rd Precinct building will be located at 2633 Minnehaha Ave., just a few blocks from the old precinct, and will include a community safety center.

O’Hara will join Cathy Wurzer Tuesday on Minnesota Now to reflect on his first year as chief and talk about the 3rd Precinct, staffing challenges, the new commissioner of public safety, year-over-year crime rates and more. Tune in at noon to hear the conversation.